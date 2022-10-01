Scry.info (DDD) One Day Volume Hits $108,572.00

Scry.info (DDD) traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. One Scry.info coin can currently be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Scry.info has a market cap of $2.08 million and $108,572.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Scry.info has traded up 24.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003377 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069597 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10639676 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Scry.info Coin Profile

Scry.info’s launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Scry.info’s official message board is medium.com/@scryscry8. Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8. Scry.info’s official website is home.scry.info.

Buying and Selling Scry.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Scry.info is a blockchain-based trading data provider. It provides users (cryptocurrency market players) with the features for storage, verification, utilization, analysis, sharing and trading of real-world data. Scry.info works as a data marketplace, where users can access the data provided by the community by paying DDD tokens.The DDD is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) Cryptocurrency. It is the token that fuels the platform as it will be the mean for the users to pay for access to the available data, and the data providers to be rewarded for uploading it.”

