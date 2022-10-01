Seedify.fund (SFUND) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $188.80 Million

Seedify.fund (SFUND) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 1st. One Seedify.fund coin can currently be purchased for $1.89 or 0.00009792 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Seedify.fund has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Seedify.fund has a market capitalization of $188.80 million and $2.74 million worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Seedify.fund Coin Profile

Seedify.fund’s genesis date was February 25th, 2021. Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Seedify.fund’s official website is seedify.fund. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund.

Seedify.fund Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seedify.fund is a seed fund & decentralized incubator, empowering the next innovations of the blockchain ecosystem, through community-driven governance, feedback, and involvement mechanisms.Any entrepreneur/innovator can submit their projects to Seedify.fund DAO project proposals, get voted by the community, and get their seed fund as well as enter our incubation program.At Seedify.fund, stakers and our community members who involve in the success of the projects that get their seed fund and incubated through community votings, receive reward tokens from selected projects, creating a DeFi seed fund mechanism.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seedify.fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seedify.fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Seedify.fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

