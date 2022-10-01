Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Sempra were worth $2,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sempra in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its position in Sempra by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Sempra in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sempra in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sempra Stock Performance

Shares of SRE stock opened at $149.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $165.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.08. Sempra has a 52 week low of $119.56 and a 52 week high of $176.47. The company has a market cap of $47.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.00, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.67.

Sempra Announces Dividend

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.16. Sempra had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Sempra’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $1.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Sempra’s payout ratio is currently 128.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $169.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.67.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Featured Stories

