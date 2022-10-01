Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.60-$0.66 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $170.00 million-$180.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $215.61 million.

Semtech Stock Performance

NASDAQ SMTC traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.41. 767,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,679. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.59. Semtech has a 12-month low of $29.19 and a 12-month high of $94.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.34 and a 200 day moving average of $54.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. Semtech had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The company had revenue of $209.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.29 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Semtech will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Semtech

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SMTC. Cowen lowered shares of Semtech from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Semtech to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Semtech from $90.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Semtech from $95.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Semtech from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semtech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Semtech by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 14,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Semtech by 445.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Semtech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in Semtech by 244.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 13,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

