Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.60-$0.66 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $170.00 million-$180.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $215.61 million.
NASDAQ SMTC traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.41. 767,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,679. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.59. Semtech has a 12-month low of $29.19 and a 12-month high of $94.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.34 and a 200 day moving average of $54.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. Semtech had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The company had revenue of $209.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.29 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Semtech will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semtech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Semtech by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 14,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Semtech by 445.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Semtech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in Semtech by 244.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 13,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
