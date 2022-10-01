Sentinel (DVPN) Price Reaches $0.0006 on Exchanges

Sentinel (DVPN) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. Sentinel has a market capitalization of $10.35 million and $102,738.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Sentinel has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000258 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000320 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003377 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000649 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010870 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069597 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10639676 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Sentinel Coin Profile
Sentinel was first traded on March 27th, 2021. Sentinel’s total supply is 18,386,457,228 coins and its circulating supply is 12,013,621,259 coins. The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements. The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co.
Sentinel Coin Trading
