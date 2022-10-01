ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Purchased by Rovin Capital UT ADV

Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 978 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,515,281,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $1,117,096,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,413,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $786,930,000 after acquiring an additional 518,349 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,207,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,786,783,000 after acquiring an additional 491,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,295,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,074,862,000 after purchasing an additional 306,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $594.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $670.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $615.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $567.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $593.29.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded down $7.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $377.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,825,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,336. The firm has a market cap of $76.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 414.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.94. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $367.71 and a twelve month high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $447.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $473.38.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Lara Caimi sold 977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.96, for a total transaction of $503,115.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,143.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 4,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.99, for a total value of $2,112,419.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 9,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,079,534.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.96, for a total transaction of $503,115.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,143.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,922 shares of company stock worth $15,146,557 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

