Shabu Shabu Finance Price Hits $0.0440 on Major Exchanges (KOBE)

Shabu Shabu Finance (KOBE) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. Shabu Shabu Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.78 million and approximately $18,523.00 worth of Shabu Shabu Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shabu Shabu Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0440 or 0.00000228 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Shabu Shabu Finance has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Shabu Shabu Finance was first traded on October 18th, 2020. Shabu Shabu Finance’s total supply is 53,999,527 coins and its circulating supply is 40,506,227 coins. Shabu Shabu Finance’s official Twitter account is @shabufinance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kobe is a yield farming token designed to provide a fair distribution of all of its tokens. Its yield farming has concluded and the Circulating Supply, Total Supply as well as Max Supply is 54,000,000 KOBE. All token have been minted and distributed to community members that participated in the yield farming. Products on the roadmap include Governance, Dex, Lending & Borrowing Platform in 2021. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shabu Shabu Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shabu Shabu Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shabu Shabu Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

