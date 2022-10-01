Shanta Gold Limited (OTCMKTS:SAAGF) Short Interest Up 28.9% in September

Shanta Gold Limited (OTCMKTS:SAAGF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a growth of 28.9% from the August 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shanta Gold Price Performance

Shares of SAAGF stock opened at $0.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average of $0.12. Shanta Gold has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $0.18.

About Shanta Gold

(Get Rating)

Shanta Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold in Tanzania. Its flagship asset is the New Luika gold mine property located in Songwe district of Southwestern Tanzania. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Saint Peter Port, the United Kingdom.

