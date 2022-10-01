Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Glantus (LON:GLAN)

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Glantus (LON:GLAN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Glantus Trading Down 12.0 %

Shares of GLAN opened at GBX 11 ($0.13) on Wednesday. Glantus has a 12 month low of GBX 10.03 ($0.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 93 ($1.12). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 36.25. The company has a market capitalization of £4.16 million and a PE ratio of -1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.11, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Insider Transactions at Glantus

In other Glantus news, insider Diane Elizabeth Gray- Smith bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 15 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of £22,500 ($27,187.05).

Glantus Company Profile

Glantus Holdings PLC provides software as a service (SaaS) solution in Ireland, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company's solution assists corporates analyze, automate, and digitize their accounts payable function on its proprietary platform to recover lost working capital.

