Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for AG.L (LON:AG)

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of AG.L (LON:AG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.
AG.L Stock Performance
About AG.L
First Majestic is a publicly traded mining company focused on silver production in Mexico and is aggressively pursuing the development of its existing mineral property assets. The Company presently owns and operates the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine, the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine and the La Encantada Silver Mine.
