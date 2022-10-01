Short Interest in Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Expands By 63.0%

Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 965,300 shares, a growth of 63.0% from the August 31st total of 592,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 301.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Aecon Group from C$21.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Aecon Group from C$16.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Desjardins lowered Aecon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, FIX lowered Aecon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$20.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aecon Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.72.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

Aecon Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AEGXF traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239. Aecon Group has a 1 year low of $6.90 and a 1 year high of $16.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.44.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Read More

