Short Interest in ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ALOR) Increases By 48.2%

ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ALOR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, an increase of 48.2% from the August 31st total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I Stock Performance

Shares of ALOR stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $10.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.00.

Institutional Trading of ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 159,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 25,325 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I during the 1st quarter valued at about $280,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I during the 1st quarter valued at about $288,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I during the 1st quarter valued at about $494,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I during the 1st quarter valued at about $499,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I Company Profile

ALSP Orchid Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to target life science companies in North America and Singapore.

