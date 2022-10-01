Short Interest in Ameriwest Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWLIF) Decreases By 31.6%

Ameriwest Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWLIF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,900 shares, a decrease of 31.6% from the August 31st total of 119,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 471,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Ameriwest Lithium Stock Performance
Shares of AWLIF stock traded down 0.01 on Friday, reaching 0.54. The company had a trading volume of 107,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,904. The company has a 50-day moving average of 0.61 and a 200-day moving average of 0.67. Ameriwest Lithium has a 12 month low of 0.50 and a 12 month high of 1.37.
About Ameriwest Lithium
