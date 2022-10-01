Short Interest in ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) Increases By 47.6%

ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,700 shares, a growth of 47.6% from the August 31st total of 54,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARCA biopharma

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABIO. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ARCA biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ARCA biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ARCA biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in ARCA biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARCA biopharma by 419.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 47,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ARCA biopharma in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

ARCA biopharma Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of ABIO opened at $2.06 on Friday. ARCA biopharma has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.36.

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About ARCA biopharma

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidates are Recombinant Nematode Anticoagulant Protein c2 (rNAPc2) (AB201), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment for COVID-19; and Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.

