Short Interest in Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) Grows By 44.2%

Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,834,000 shares, an increase of 44.2% from the August 31st total of 1,271,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9,170.0 days.

Azimut Stock Performance

Shares of AZIHF stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218 shares, compared to its average volume of 639. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.41 and a 200-day moving average of $19.25. Azimut has a 52 week low of $13.57 and a 52 week high of $36.10.

About Azimut

(Get Rating)

Azimut Holding S.p.A. operates in the asset management sector. It distributes, manages, and promotes financial and insurance products in Italy, Luxembourg, Ireland, China, Principality of Monaco, Switzerland, Singapore, Brazil, Mexico, Taiwan, Chile, the United States, Australia, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, and Egypt.

