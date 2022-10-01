Short Interest in Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) Grows By 44.2%

Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,834,000 shares, an increase of 44.2% from the August 31st total of 1,271,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9,170.0 days.
Azimut Stock Performance
Shares of AZIHF stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218 shares, compared to its average volume of 639. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.41 and a 200-day moving average of $19.25. Azimut has a 52 week low of $13.57 and a 52 week high of $36.10.
About Azimut
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Azimut (AZIHF)
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
Receive News & Ratings for Azimut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azimut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.