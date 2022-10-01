Short Interest in BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) Drops By 14.3%

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the August 31st total of 1,190,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 171,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BEST by 9.6% during the first quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 2,316,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 202,600 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of BEST during the first quarter worth about $74,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of BEST by 6.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,701,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 103,228 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of BEST by 291.8% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 124,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 92,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BEST during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.28% of the company’s stock.

BEST stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.69. The stock had a trading volume of 28,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,832. BEST has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $12.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.86 million, a PE ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.67.

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform, BEST Cloud, enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

