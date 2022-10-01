Short Interest in Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Decreases By 36.5%

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a drop of 36.5% from the August 31st total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Boliden AB (publ) Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BDNNY traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.25. 18,497 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,181. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.35. Boliden AB has a 52 week low of $55.19 and a 52 week high of $108.20.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boliden AB (publ) Company Profile

BDNNY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Boliden AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Boliden AB (publ) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 385 to SEK 390 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 370 to SEK 360 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boliden AB (publ) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $351.25.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the exploring, extracting, and processing of base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters.

