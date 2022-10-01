Short Interest in Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Decreases By 36.5%

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a drop of 36.5% from the August 31st total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Boliden AB (publ) Price Performance
OTCMKTS:BDNNY traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.25. 18,497 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,181. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.35. Boliden AB has a 52 week low of $55.19 and a 52 week high of $108.20.
Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Boliden AB (publ) Company Profile
Boliden AB (publ) engages in the exploring, extracting, and processing of base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Boliden AB (publ) (BDNNY)
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Thor Industries Hammers Out A Bottom
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
Receive News & Ratings for Boliden AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boliden AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.