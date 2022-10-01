Short Interest in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL) Expands By 46.0%

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a growth of 46.0% from the August 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

BHFAL stock opened at $21.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.66. Brighthouse Financial has a 12 month low of $21.73 and a 12 month high of $27.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3906 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial stock. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BHFAL Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

