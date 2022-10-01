Short Interest in Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) Expands By 44.1%

Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 195,400 shares, a growth of 44.1% from the August 31st total of 135,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 531,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calyxt

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Calyxt stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT – Get Rating) by 120.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 651,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356,298 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 1.52% of Calyxt worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Calyxt Stock Performance

CLXT traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.17. The company had a trading volume of 91,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,207. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.40. Calyxt has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $4.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.01.

Calyxt Company Profile

Calyxt ( NASDAQ:CLXT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Calyxt had a negative return on equity of 197.26% and a negative net margin of 229.78%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.03 million. Analysts forecast that Calyxt will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Calyxt, Inc, a synthetic biology company, engages in delivering plant-based solutions primarily to the agriculture end market in the United States. The company is involved in the development of improved digestibility alfalfa; hemp; and wheat with a higher fiber content. It has a commercialization agreement with S&W Seed Company for the exclusive license of an improved quality alfalfa seed in the United States and internationally.

Further Reading

