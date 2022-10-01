Short Interest in Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) Drops By 28.9%

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a decline of 28.9% from the August 31st total of 1,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Catalyst Biosciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Catalyst Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 187.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 141,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 13.8% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,755,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 335,114 shares in the last quarter. 40.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Catalyst Biosciences alerts:

Catalyst Biosciences Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ CBIO traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,465. The firm has a market cap of $15.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.24. Catalyst Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $4.21.

Catalyst Biosciences Increases Dividend

Catalyst Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CBIO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. Catalyst Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,200.77% and a negative return on equity of 126.39%. Analysts anticipate that Catalyst Biosciences will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a $1.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Catalyst Biosciences’s previous dividend of $0.57.

Catalyst Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing protease product candidates in the fields of hemostasis and complement regulation. The company's protease engineering platform creates improved or novel molecules to treat diseases that result from dysregulation of the complement system.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.