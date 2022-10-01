Short Interest in Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) Drops By 35.4%

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, a decrease of 35.4% from the August 31st total of 64,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 654,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cemtrex in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cemtrex

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cemtrex stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 144,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.59% of Cemtrex at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Cemtrex Price Performance

Cemtrex stock remained flat at $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday. 52,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,308. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cemtrex has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $1.73.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cemtrex had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 55.21%. The business had revenue of $13.63 million for the quarter.

Cemtrex Company Profile

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.

