Short Interest in Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) Grows By 50.7%

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 167,000 shares, a growth of 50.7% from the August 31st total of 110,800 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 218,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Cocrystal Pharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ COCP remained flat at $0.29 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 108,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,197. Cocrystal Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.38 and its 200 day moving average is $0.43.

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cocrystal Pharma will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cocrystal Pharma Company Profile

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections.

