Short Interest in Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF) Grows By 63.9%

Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,600 shares, a growth of 63.9% from the August 31st total of 80,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 120.5 days.

Covivio Price Performance

GSEFF stock remained flat at $46.60 during mid-day trading on Friday. 12 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457. Covivio has a fifty-two week low of $45.05 and a fifty-two week high of $80.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.23.

Get Covivio alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on GSEFF. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Covivio from €73.00 ($74.49) to €62.00 ($63.27) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Covivio from €80.00 ($81.63) to €70.00 ($71.43) in a report on Monday, September 19th.

About Covivio

A preferred real estate player at the European level, Covivio is close to its end users, capturing their aspirations, combining work, travel, living, and co-inventing vibrant spaces. A benchmark in the European real estate market with 25 Billion in assets, Covivio offers support to companies, hotel brands and territories in their pursuit for attractiveness, transformation and responsible performance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Covivio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covivio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.