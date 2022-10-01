Short Interest in Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT) Declines By 23.5%

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,600 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the August 31st total of 87,100 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DRCT shares. Noble Financial assumed coverage on Direct Digital in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Direct Digital to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Direct Digital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DRCT traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.24. The company had a trading volume of 16,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,010. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. Direct Digital has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $5.49.

Insider Activity

Direct Digital ( NASDAQ:DRCT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $21.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Direct Digital will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Direct Digital news, President W Keith Smith sold 60,000 shares of Direct Digital stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $187,800.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direct Digital

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Direct Digital stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. UBS Group AG owned 0.26% of Direct Digital at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Direct Digital Company Profile

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem.

