Short Interest in ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) Decreases By 16.9%

ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,700 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the August 31st total of 71,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

ERYTECH Pharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ ERYP traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.55. 10,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.25. ERYTECH Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $6.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.17.

Institutional Trading of ERYTECH Pharma

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ERYTECH Pharma stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 95,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of ERYTECH Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

About ERYTECH Pharma

ERYTECH Pharma SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases in France and the United States. Its lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of second-line pancreatic cancer, and in Phase 2 stage for the treatment of triple-negative breast cancer and second-line acute lymphoblastic leukemia patients.

