Short Interest in ESR Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF) Expands By 24.4%

ESR Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,358,900 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the August 31st total of 1,895,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,179.5 days.

ESR Group Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of ESRCF stock opened at $2.46 on Friday. ESR Group has a 1 year low of $2.29 and a 1 year high of $3.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.53 and its 200-day moving average is $2.76.

About ESR Group

ESR Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the logistics real estate development, leasing, and management activities in the Public's Republic of China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, and India. It operates through three segments: Investment, Fund Management, and Development.

