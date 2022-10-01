Short Interest in ESR Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF) Expands By 24.4%

ESR Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,358,900 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the August 31st total of 1,895,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,179.5 days.
ESR Group Trading Down 5.1 %
Shares of ESRCF stock opened at $2.46 on Friday. ESR Group has a 1 year low of $2.29 and a 1 year high of $3.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.53 and its 200-day moving average is $2.76.
About ESR Group
