Short Interest in EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO) Decreases By 18.1%

EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 149,100 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the August 31st total of 182,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 29,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

EZGO Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of EZGO stock remained flat at $0.41 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 7,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,300. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.81. EZGO Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $3.37.

Get EZGO Technologies alerts:

About EZGO Technologies

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

EZGO Technologies Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, rental, and sale of e-bicycles and e-tricycles in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved the rental and sale of lithium batteries; and sale, franchising, and operation of smart charging piles for e-bicycles and other electronic devices.

Receive News & Ratings for EZGO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZGO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.