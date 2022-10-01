Short Interest in EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO) Decreases By 18.1%

EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 149,100 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the August 31st total of 182,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 29,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.
EZGO Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of EZGO stock remained flat at $0.41 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 7,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,300. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.81. EZGO Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $3.37.
About EZGO Technologies
