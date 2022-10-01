Short Interest in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Grows By 31.9%

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,400 shares, an increase of 31.9% from the August 31st total of 60,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Total Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 400,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,537,000 after buying an additional 7,809 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 327,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,179,000 after buying an additional 9,399 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 206,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,060,000 after buying an additional 25,584 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 76.0% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 196,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,618,000 after buying an additional 84,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 1,156.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 195,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,457,000 after buying an additional 179,690 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ FPXI traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $35.70. The company had a trading volume of 46,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,372. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.51. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $35.33 and a 12-month high of $67.18.

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd.

