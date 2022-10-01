Short Interest in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) Decreases By 25.0%

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the August 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 157,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,418,000 after buying an additional 63,471 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 145,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,500,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,687,000 after buying an additional 40,901 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 99.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 30,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF alerts:

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.18. 54,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,478. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.39. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a 1-year low of $45.66 and a 1-year high of $74.39.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.867 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.51%.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.