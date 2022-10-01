Short Interest in First Wave BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI) Rises By 160.3%

First Wave BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,000 shares, a growth of 160.3% from the August 31st total of 53,400 shares. Approximately 10.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 795,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

First Wave BioPharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ FWBI traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.48. The company had a trading volume of 410,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,355. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.84. First Wave BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $106.50.

Institutional Trading of First Wave BioPharma

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Wave BioPharma stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Wave BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 36,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of First Wave BioPharma as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

About First Wave BioPharma

First Wave BioPharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of targeted and non-systemic therapies for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal diseases. Its product candidates include niclosamide, an oral small molecule with anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties; and the biologic adrulipase, a recombinant lipase enzyme designed to enable the digestion of fats and other nutrients.

