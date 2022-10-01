Short Interest in Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Rises By 52.0%

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 52.0% from the August 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flanigan’s Enterprises

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 3.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 61.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 7,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $114,000.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Stock Performance

BDL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.52. 271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,030. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $47.47 million, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.74. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $40.00.

About Flanigan’s Enterprises

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc owns and operates a chain of small cocktail lounges and package liquor stores. It operates through the following segments: Package Liquor Stores and Restaurants. The Package Liquor Stores segment consists of retail liquor sales and related items. The Restaurant segment provides casual, standardized dining experiences typical of casual restaurant chains.

