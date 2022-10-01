Short Interest in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Decreases By 20.3%

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,430,000 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the August 31st total of 10,580,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Flex Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ FLEX traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $16.66. 4,434,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,275,349. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Flex has a fifty-two week low of $13.63 and a fifty-two week high of $19.63.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 3.40%. Analysts forecast that Flex will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 120,000 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,164 shares in the company, valued at $5,030,927.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Paul Lundstrom sold 56,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total value of $1,003,151.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 326,798 shares in the company, valued at $5,764,716.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $2,302,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 262,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,030,927.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 214,768 shares of company stock worth $3,931,302. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of Flex by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 37,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Flex by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flex by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 12,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Flex by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flex by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 86,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FLEX. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Flex in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The company provides cross-industry technologies, including human-machine interface, internet of things platforms, power, sensor fusion, and smart audio.

