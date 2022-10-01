Short Interest in Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) Decreases By 28.9%

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a decline of 28.9% from the August 31st total of 1,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on FMTX. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Forma Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Forma Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Forma Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Forma Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Forma Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMTX. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Forma Therapeutics by 125.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 17,885.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Forma Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 282.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 56.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Forma Therapeutics Price Performance

About Forma Therapeutics

Forma Therapeutics stock remained flat at $19.95 during midday trading on Friday. 435,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,348,527. The stock has a market cap of $954.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99 and a beta of -0.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.07. Forma Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $24.99.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Further Reading

