Short Interest in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NASDAQ:FTAIP) Declines By 32.1%

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NASDAQ:FTAIP – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decline of 32.1% from the August 31st total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTAIP traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.31. 58,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,092. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 12-month low of $18.31 and a 12-month high of $27.03.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Company Profile

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

