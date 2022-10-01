Short Interest in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NASDAQ:FTAIP) Declines By 32.1%

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NASDAQ:FTAIP – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decline of 32.1% from the August 31st total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Trading Down 5.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ FTAIP traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.31. 58,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,092. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 12-month low of $18.31 and a 12-month high of $27.03.
Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (FTAIP)
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.