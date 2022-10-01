Short Interest in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Grows By 55.8%

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400,000 shares, an increase of 55.8% from the August 31st total of 1,540,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FBHS shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet downgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $84.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.29.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE FBHS traded down $0.84 on Friday, reaching $53.69. 1,570,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,275,321. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a fifty-two week low of $53.42 and a fifty-two week high of $109.23.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Announces Dividend

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortune Brands Home & Security

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 73,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 685.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 10,105 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 14,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 4,227 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 685,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,070,000 after acquiring an additional 77,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

