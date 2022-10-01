Short Interest in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Grows By 52.1%

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMSGet Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 398,400 shares, a growth of 52.1% from the August 31st total of 262,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 935,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 202.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 91,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 61,179 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the second quarter valued at about $16,738,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the second quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the second quarter valued at about $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FMS traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.04. The company had a trading volume of 674,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.03. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $13.69 and a 12-month high of $36.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.13.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMSGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.04). Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FMS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Saturday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €51.00 ($52.04) to €23.00 ($23.47) in a report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €76.70 ($78.27) to €57.95 ($59.13) in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.83.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

