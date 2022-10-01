Short Interest in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Grows By 52.1%

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 398,400 shares, a growth of 52.1% from the August 31st total of 262,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 935,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 202.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 91,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 61,179 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the second quarter valued at about $16,738,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the second quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the second quarter valued at about $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FMS traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.04. The company had a trading volume of 674,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.03. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $13.69 and a 12-month high of $36.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ( NYSE:FMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.04). Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Saturday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €51.00 ($52.04) to €23.00 ($23.47) in a report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €76.70 ($78.27) to €57.95 ($59.13) in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.83.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

