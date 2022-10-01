Short Interest in Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE) Increases By 66.2%

Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,100 shares, an increase of 66.2% from the August 31st total of 51,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Genetic Technologies Price Performance

Genetic Technologies stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.17. The company had a trading volume of 17,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,262. Genetic Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $3.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Genetic Technologies Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, provides predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians manage women's health in Australia and the United States. The company's lead product is the BREVAGenplus, a clinically validated risk assessment test for non-hereditary breast cancer.

