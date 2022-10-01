Short Interest in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Declines By 23.0%

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,010,000 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the August 31st total of 15,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GERN. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Geron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Geron by 29.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 137,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 31,590 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Geron during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Geron by 46.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 749,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 239,480 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Geron by 4.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 181,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 6,941 shares during the period. 57.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Geron stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,771,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,897,446. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Geron has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $3.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.37 and its 200-day moving average is $1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $884.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 0.79.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on GERN. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Geron from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Geron in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.
Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.
