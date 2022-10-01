Short Interest in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Rises By 75.7%

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, an increase of 75.7% from the August 31st total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBAB. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 4.5% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 14,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 12.4% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 10,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 13.1% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,847 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 10.4% during the first quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 22,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter.

Get Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust alerts:

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

GBAB stock opened at $15.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.26. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.09 and a fifty-two week high of $24.71.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Dividend Announcement

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.81%.

(Get Rating)

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Stories

