Short Interest in Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) Increases By 62.8%

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 62.8% from the August 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Guild news, Director Edward Bryant, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $47,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,995.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 77.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Guild by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 904,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,685,000 after buying an additional 77,519 shares during the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Guild by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 838,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,540,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd grew its stake in Guild by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 180,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 40,557 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Guild by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Guild during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GHLD traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.24. 4,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Guild has a twelve month low of $7.18 and a twelve month high of $16.07. The company has a market cap of $562.53 million, a PE ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.29.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. Guild had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $287.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.33 million. Research analysts predict that Guild will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GHLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Guild in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Guild in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Guild from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 260 branches with licenses in 49 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

