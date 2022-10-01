Short Interest in Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) Expands By 23.5%

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,300 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the August 31st total of 55,300 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIFI. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Gulf Island Fabrication during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 63,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 16,736 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 716,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 21,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council boosted its stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 114,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 57,308 shares in the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Gulf Island Fabrication stock opened at $4.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.65. Gulf Island Fabrication has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $4.62.

Gulf Island Fabrication ( NASDAQ:GIFI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative return on equity of 12.09% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $35.90 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Gulf Island Fabrication from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures and modules in the United States. The company fabricates modules, skids, and piping systems for onshore refining, petrochemical, liquified natural gas (LNG), industrial, and offshore facilities; foundations, secondary steel components, and support structures for alternative energy developments and coastal mooring facilities; offshore production platforms and associated structures, including jacket foundations, piles, and topsides for fixed production and utility platforms, as well as hulls and topsides for floating production and utility platforms; and other complex steel structures and components.

