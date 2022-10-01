Short Interest in Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNSBF) Expands By 20.5%

Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNSBF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 445,000 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the August 31st total of 369,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,450.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) from SEK 223 to SEK 244 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) stock remained flat at $5.75 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.26. Hansa Biopharma AB has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $5.75.

About Hansa Biopharma AB (publ)

Hansa Biopharma AB (publ), a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunomodulatory treatments for enabling transplants and rare immunoglobulin G (IgG)-mediated autoimmune conditions, gene therapy, and cancer using its proprietary enzyme technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate is Imlifidase, an antibody cleaving enzyme therapy that is in phase 3 clinical trial for use in sensitized kidney transplantations patients, as well as for anti-GBM antibody disease; and phase 2 clinical trial for antibody-mediated kidney transplant rejection and Guillain Barré syndrome.

