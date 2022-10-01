Short Interest in Hotel Chocolat Group plc (OTCMKTS:HCHOF) Rises By 75.0%

Hotel Chocolat Group plc (OTCMKTS:HCHOF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the August 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days.

Hotel Chocolat Group Price Performance

HCHOF stock opened at $1.55 on Friday. Hotel Chocolat Group has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $5.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Peel Hunt lowered shares of Hotel Chocolat Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Hotel Chocolat Group Company Profile

Hotel Chocolat Group plc manufactures and retails chocolates under the Hotel Chocolat brand name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Saint Lucia, the United States, Japan, and internationally. It offers a range of chocolates, including gift, and rare and vintage chocolates, as well as coffee drinks, cocoa alcohols, and beauty products.

