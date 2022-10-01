Short Interest in Hunting PLC (OTCMKTS:HNTIF) Expands By 66.7%

Hunting PLC (OTCMKTS:HNTIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the August 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.0 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HNTIF shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Hunting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Hunting from GBX 455 ($5.50) to GBX 400 ($4.83) in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays cut Hunting from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Investec raised Hunting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Hunting from GBX 270 ($3.26) to GBX 280 ($3.38) in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hunting currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $340.00.

Shares of HNTIF stock remained flat at $3.20 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.35. Hunting has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $4.26.

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

