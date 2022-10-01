Short Interest in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) Drops By 22.4%

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a drop of 22.4% from the August 31st total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Hurco Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hurco Companies stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,157 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 2.71% of Hurco Companies worth $5,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

HURC stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.48. 5,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,616. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.63 million, a PE ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 0.51. Hurco Companies has a 1-year low of $21.75 and a 1-year high of $35.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Hurco Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company's principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical and horizontal machining centers, turning centers, and toolroom machines.

