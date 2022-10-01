Short Interest in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Drops By 21.5%

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 714,500 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the August 31st total of 910,600 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 172,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Inogen Stock Performance

Shares of INGN stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,463. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.62. Inogen has a 52 week low of $22.28 and a 52 week high of $44.30. The company has a market cap of $555.19 million, a PE ratio of -19.42 and a beta of 0.99.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.38. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $103.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.64 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Inogen will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Inogen by 155.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 599,813 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $14,503,000 after acquiring an additional 365,311 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Inogen by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,104 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inogen by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 22,844 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Inogen by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,191 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Inogen by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,774 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

Featured Articles

