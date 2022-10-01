Short Interest in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Drops By 21.5%

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 714,500 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the August 31st total of 910,600 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 172,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.
Inogen Stock Performance
Shares of INGN stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,463. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.62. Inogen has a 52 week low of $22.28 and a 52 week high of $44.30. The company has a market cap of $555.19 million, a PE ratio of -19.42 and a beta of 0.99.
Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.38. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $103.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.64 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Inogen will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com raised Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.
About Inogen
Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.
