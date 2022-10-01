Short Interest in Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Grows By 68.9%

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, a growth of 68.9% from the August 31st total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,632,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Intesa Sanpaolo Stock Performance

Shares of Intesa Sanpaolo stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $9.88. 794,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 680,918. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.72. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 12-month low of $9.36 and a 12-month high of $20.22.

Get Intesa Sanpaolo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on ISNPY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo to €2.90 ($2.96) in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.90 ($2.96) to €2.60 ($2.65) in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.70 ($2.76) to €2.20 ($2.24) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.70 ($2.76) to €2.30 ($2.35) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.80 ($2.86) to €2.40 ($2.45) in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2.41.

About Intesa Sanpaolo

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.