Short Interest in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Decreases By 22.5%

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 210,000 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the August 31st total of 271,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 192,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ QQQJ traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $22.15. The company had a trading volume of 134,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,088. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $22.13 and a 1-year high of $36.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.12 and its 200-day moving average is $25.54.

Get Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This is a positive change from Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of QQQJ. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 477.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.