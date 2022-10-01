Short Interest in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) Drops By 19.7%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,200 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the August 31st total of 113,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 246,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 31,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 5,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 36,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 16,802 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Stock Performance

PSCE traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $8.52. The company had a trading volume of 86,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,314. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $6.46 and a 52-week high of $12.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.75.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

