Short Interest in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Drops By 23.0%

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,530,000 shares, a drop of 23.0% from the August 31st total of 12,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,443,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
SHY traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.21. 8,447,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,001,144. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.72. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $81.00 and a 1 year high of $86.18.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st.
