Short Interest in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Drops By 23.0%

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,530,000 shares, a drop of 23.0% from the August 31st total of 12,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,443,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

SHY traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.21. 8,447,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,001,144. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.72. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $81.00 and a 1 year high of $86.18.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.